Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $34.00

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETNB opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.76. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,081,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,075,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and sold 63,654 shares worth $1,110,666. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth about $3,838,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in 89bio by 260.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 103,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.