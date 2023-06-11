Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target at $16.28

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.15. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Affirm by 11.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 131.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Affirm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Affirm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

