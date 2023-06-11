Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts recently commented on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 118,177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 72.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 38.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

About ArcelorMittal

MT opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Articles

