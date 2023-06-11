Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Target Price at $49.07

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.87.
CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
