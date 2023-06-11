Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Target Price at $52.38

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $26,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.