Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) PT at $13.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 201,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $726.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.