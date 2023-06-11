Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target at $134.00

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.7 %

KRYS stock opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $129.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,993 shares of company stock worth $23,126,876 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,105 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,278,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.