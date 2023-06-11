Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $191.67

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

