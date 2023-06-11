Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) PT at $40.00

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $90,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
