Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) PT at $40.00

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $90,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Trading Up 1.6 %

MaxLinear Company Profile

Shares of MXL stock opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.