Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $12.45

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

MFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of MFA opened at $11.25 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 85.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 180.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 541.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

