Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $53.50

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.
SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Syneos Health Trading Up 0.0 %
SYNH stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.