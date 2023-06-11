Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $53.50

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

SYNH stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

