Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Price Target at $42.67

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

