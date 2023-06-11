Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $40.50

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

