Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $40.50

Jun 11th, 2023

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPGGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

