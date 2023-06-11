Brokers Offer Predictions for Modine Manufacturing’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 751,916 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after buying an additional 573,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after buying an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

