Brokers Set Expectations for Argo Blockchain plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.16 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
