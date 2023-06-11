Brokers Set Expectations for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.39). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

SFIX stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $504.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 57.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $2,616,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

