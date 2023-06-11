Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 769 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of CL opened at $75.84 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

