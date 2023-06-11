Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,176 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock worth $3,074,954. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $179.01 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

