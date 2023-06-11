Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 67,800 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 67,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $3,154,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,828,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,922,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

