Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,398,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 472,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 125,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 74,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CADE opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

