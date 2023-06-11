CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 532,900 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CAE by 845.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in CAE by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

