Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $66.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

