Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 13,602 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 795,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Stories

