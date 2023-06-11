Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 20,769 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 758.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 160,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,700 shares of company stock worth $1,913,352. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

