Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 7,518 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Hackett Group worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $554.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

