Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 27,820 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,820 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $47.23 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

