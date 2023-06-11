Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 6,587 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,728. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $228.96 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $232.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

