Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 385,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,454,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $61.50 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

