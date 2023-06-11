Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

