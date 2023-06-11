Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 150.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,953,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 136,123 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 168.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of VRRM opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

