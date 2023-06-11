Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.09% of Heritage Financial worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,625,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at $6,510,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,248,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Read More

