Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $23,055,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 255,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $16,839,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

