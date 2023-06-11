Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.4882 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

