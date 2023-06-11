Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.09% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.11.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 83.06% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

