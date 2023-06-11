Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $815,000 in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Thermon Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.