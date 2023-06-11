Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 188,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,730. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

