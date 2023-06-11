Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $360.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.58 and a 200-day moving average of $344.14. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

