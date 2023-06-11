Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,141,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,581.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,874.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,581.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock worth $745,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.81 and a beta of 0.77. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

