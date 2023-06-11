Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 315,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 235,440 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $14,012,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,313,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $81.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

