Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 17,972 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after acquiring an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,234 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,382,000 after buying an additional 388,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 986,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

