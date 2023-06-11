Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 3,977 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 186.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

