Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,301,000 after buying an additional 299,154 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

