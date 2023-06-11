Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 14,397 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Timken by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Timken by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

TKR opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.