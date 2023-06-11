Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 37,449 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $30.69 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

