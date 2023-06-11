Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.11% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

