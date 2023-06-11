Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,088,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

