Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

STRL opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

