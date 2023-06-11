Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 12,653 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $689,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $11.62 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

