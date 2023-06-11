Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 18,938 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,938 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.