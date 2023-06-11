Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 31,863 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,863 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,401,000 after buying an additional 1,060,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 807,954 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

